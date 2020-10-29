Kozhikode

e-governance award

The Educational Multimedia Research Centre attached to Calicut University has been chosen for the e-governance award of the Kerala government’s IT Mission for the year 2018 in the e-learning platform category. It was chosen by a jury led by Aruna Sundararajan, former Union Telecom Secretary.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 29, 2020 1:26:36 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/kozhikode/e-governance-award/article32967600.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY