auto pre-auto drivers stage protest
A section of the electric autorickshaw drivers staged a protest in front of the Kasaba police station on Sunday alleging that they were facing threats on the road from diesel and petrol-powered autorickshaw drivers. Those who staged the sit-in claimed that an e-auto was blocked on the road, forcing the passengers to drop the journey midway. They also claimed that the police were showing negligence in booking the attackers.
Related Topics
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.