Kozhikode

auto pre-auto drivers stage protest

A section of the electric autorickshaw drivers staged a protest in front of the Kasaba police station on Sunday alleging that they were facing threats on the road from diesel and petrol-powered autorickshaw drivers. Those who staged the sit-in claimed that an e-auto was blocked on the road, forcing the passengers to drop the journey midway. They also claimed that the police were showing negligence in booking the attackers.  


Apr 24, 2022

