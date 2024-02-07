ADVERTISEMENT

DYFI, Youth Congress, MYL take out marches to NIT-C

February 07, 2024 08:21 pm | Updated 08:21 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

Activists of the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI), Youth Congress, and the Muslim Youth League (MYL) on Wednesday took out separate marches to the National Institute of Technology-Calicut (NIT-C) seeking action against a professor who recently hailed Nathuram Godse, Mahatma Gandhi’s assassin, in a Facebook comment.

The DYFI march began by around 11 a.m. from the nearby Kattangal town. The police blocked the protesters near the main gate of the NIT-C campus. Opening the protest, DYFI State president V. Vaseef said his organisation would not allow anyone to “convert the NIT-C into Gujarat or Uttar Pradesh”. The police used water cannons to disperse the DYFI activists, who tried to enter the campus breaking the barricades.

This was followed by the march by Youth Congress activists. They also tried to break the barricades, and the police used force to block them. Stones were reportedly thrown during the protest. MYL activists took out their march later in the day.

Shaija Andavan, a professor attached to the mechanical engineering department, had written, “Proud of Godse for saving India” under a post by Krishnaraj, a lawyer. The post had said that Hindu Mahasabha leader Godse was a “hero” for many in “Bharat”. Meanwhile, a flex board has appeared outside Ms. Andavan’s residence condemning her comment.

