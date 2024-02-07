GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

DYFI, Youth Congress, MYL take out marches to NIT-C

February 07, 2024 08:21 pm | Updated 08:21 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

Activists of the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI), Youth Congress, and the Muslim Youth League (MYL) on Wednesday took out separate marches to the National Institute of Technology-Calicut (NIT-C) seeking action against a professor who recently hailed Nathuram Godse, Mahatma Gandhi’s assassin, in a Facebook comment.

The DYFI march began by around 11 a.m. from the nearby Kattangal town. The police blocked the protesters near the main gate of the NIT-C campus. Opening the protest, DYFI State president V. Vaseef said his organisation would not allow anyone to “convert the NIT-C into Gujarat or Uttar Pradesh”. The police used water cannons to disperse the DYFI activists, who tried to enter the campus breaking the barricades.

This was followed by the march by Youth Congress activists. They also tried to break the barricades, and the police used force to block them. Stones were reportedly thrown during the protest. MYL activists took out their march later in the day.

Shaija Andavan, a professor attached to the mechanical engineering department, had written, “Proud of Godse for saving India” under a post by Krishnaraj, a lawyer. The post had said that Hindu Mahasabha leader Godse was a “hero” for many in “Bharat”. Meanwhile, a flex board has appeared outside Ms. Andavan’s residence condemning her comment.

Related Topics

universities and colleges / unrest, conflicts and war / Kozhikode

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.