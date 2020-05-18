Kozhikode

DYFI worker booked for ‘offensive post’

Staff Reporter Kozhikode 18 May 2020 23:45 IST
Updated: 18 May 2020 23:45 IST

The Thamarassery police on Monday booked a Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) worker who allegedly made an offensive Facebook post against Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala with an intent to create political enmity.

The Thamarassery police said Manoj Anorammal, hailing from Kaithappoyil, was suspected of posting offensive content between May 11 and May 14. The case was registered on the basis of a written petition filed by Congress leader Rajesh Jose.

