Kozhikode

DYFI worker booked for ‘offensive post’

The Thamarassery police on Monday booked a Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) worker who allegedly made an offensive Facebook post against Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala with an intent to create political enmity.

The Thamarassery police said Manoj Anorammal, hailing from Kaithappoyil, was suspected of posting offensive content between May 11 and May 14. The case was registered on the basis of a written petition filed by Congress leader Rajesh Jose.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 18, 2020 11:50:39 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/kozhikode/dyfi-worker-booked-for-offensive-post/article31618269.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY