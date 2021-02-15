DYFI plans protests against poor condition of road

Alleging poor execution of re-tarring work on the Kozhikode-Kollagal National Highway, Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) workers have decided to embark on a series of protests against a private contractor who reportedly failed to address the complaints.

The DYFI workers will hold protest meets at Engapuzha and Adivaram on February 15 and February 18 respectively to draw the attention of the Public Works Department and the government.

There were a number of protests against the contractor under the leadership of various youth organisations in Thamarassery and surrounding regions. Potholes have developed on the newly re-tarred road between Thamarassery and Adivaram stretch. The protesters alleged that materials of poor quality were used for the repair work.

DYFI leaders said the company was accountable for the maintenance of the completed road for five years. However, it did not respond positively when the poor quality tarring work was brought to its attention, they said.

“After local protests, a mass signature campaign will be carried out to record public complaints. We will send it to the PWD Minister and the National Highways Authority of India to blacklist the contracting firm,” said a DYFI leader from Thamarassery.

A section of traders from Thamarassery region, who supports the protests, said two motorcycle riders had fallen into gutters along the road and sustained serious injuries as road workers had not put up signboards when the work was under way. “Both of them should get reasonable compensation for their treatment,” they said.