DYFI pays compensation in property destruction case

June 24, 2023 03:50 am | Updated 08:50 am IST - Kozhikode

The Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) on Thursday paid a compensation of ₹3.81 lakh in a case related to destruction of public property at Vadakara 12 years ago. Public Works Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas, who was then the district leader of the organisation in Kozhikode, was also one of the 12 accused in the incident that took place during a protest march to the Head Post Office, Vadakara. The Vadakara police had registered a case on a petition by the Postal department. The compensation was paid at the Vadakara Judicial First Class Magistrate Court nearly eight years after the court verdict.