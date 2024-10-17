Dutch expert calls for ‘strategic transformation’ in agricultural practices

Drawing parallels between Kerala’s agricultural challenges and the successful Dutch model, Cees van Rij, Director of AgriGrade in the Netherlands, has emphasised the necessity for strategic transformation in agriculture.

He was speaking at a session on the third day of the 18th International Co-operative Alliance (ICA) Asia Pacific Research Conference held at the Indian Institute of Management-Kozhikode (IIM-K) on Thursday. The four-day event is jointly hosted by the ICA Asia Pacific, IIM-K, and the centenary-celebrating Uralungal Labour Contract Co-operative Society (ULCCS).

“Kerala’s agricultural landscape can greatly benefit from the Dutch experiences, particularly in fostering community engagement and creating efficient supply chains,” he said, urging stakeholders to enhance sustainability and the circular economy in agricultural practices, which connect consumers directly with local farmers.

He also outlined five key essential elements such as sector development, innovation adoption, investment strategies, policy collaboration, and community organisation for agricultural transformation. “For that, collaboration among farmers, policymakers, and educational institutions was critical to align sector needs with effective policies and practices,” he added..

The discussion, moderated by Dr. Sagar Kisan Wadkar, adviser, National Cooperative Union of India, delved into pressing challenges facing Indian agriculture, including inadequate access to credit and the exploitation of farmers by intermediaries. Kerala could leverage millet-based cropping systems as a sustainable solution to enhance food production resilience in the face of climate change, he said.

In his address, Sridhar Radhakrishnan, director, Thirunelly Agri Producer Company, highlighted the complex challenges confronting Indian agriculture, particularly in Kerala. Despite numerous interventions and technological advancements, fundamental issues such as low farmer incomes, and persistent debt remained unresolved, he said.

Mr. Radhakrishnan noted that over half of India’s farmers were continuously in debt, which is exacerbated by a staggering ₹45 lakh crore price deficiency from 2001 to 2016. “Farmers often do not receive fair market prices for their produce, keeping many in financial distress,” he said.

Advocating for a guaranteed minimum support price (MSP), Mr. Radhakrishnan called for stronger cooperative structures to enhance market access and stability for farmers. The discussions concluded with a consensus on the urgent need for structural reforms and innovative practices in Kerala’s agricultural sector.