Dumping of waste from tourist vehicles hits sanitation measures in Kozhikode

An increase in illegal dumping of waste bundles from moving vehicles on urban and rural roads in Kozhikode is badly affecting clean city initiatives by local administrators and sanitation workers. Tourist vehicle operators are suspected to be behind the practice, which is giving headache for motorists and pedestrians.

The waste bundles, mostly containing food waste and non-degradable plastics, are often dumped in areas with few sanitation workers. The lack of surveillance cameras in the areas makes tracking the polluters challenging.

“Recently, we attempted to chase a tourist bus after a large bundle of plastic waste was thrown onto the road. However, due to an unexpected traffic jam, we could not intercept the vehicle,” said Sandeep Krishnan, a taxi driver from Koyilandy. He added that tourist bus operators were the primary culprits as they fail to provide adequate waste management solutions on their buses.

Traders near Elathur said that discarded bundles on the road were a common sight. Corporation workers have to clean it up since they have no other means to prevent the practice, they added.

A Kudumbashree worker from East Hill said people even throw out bundles of children’s used diapers on the road. “Often, these waste bundles are run over by other vehicles, painting a disgusting picture on the road. Street dogs are also after such discarded packets often containing food wastes too,” she added.

Apart from throwing waste, complaints have also surfaced about the practice of passengers spitting from moving vehicles, regardless of other vehicles and pedestrians nearby.

Motor Vehicles department officials have initiated a social media campaign warning of legal action against illegal waste dumping and spitting habits. Under Section 46 of the Kerala Motor Vehicle Rules, such actions were punishable offence and could be reported to authorities concerned for spot action, they said.

