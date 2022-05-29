Dug-up roads make life hell for motorists in Kozhikode

Authorities turn a blind eye to recurring freak accidents on city stretches

The recurring freak accidents on major city roads, which were recently dug up for gas pipeline laying works, are yet to draw the attention of the Road Safety Authority or the police to adopt proper preventive measures. Motorcyclists are the worst hit as they often fall prey to the pothole-like surfaces filled with mud and stones.

In most locations, the temporary filling carried out using low-cost materials has already disappeared following the summer downpour. No proper re-filling or patchwork has been done at such risky spots citing the unfavourable weather condition. The situation is likely to get worse with the onset of monsoon.

“The most dangerous situation is that many of such accident-prone stretches on the Kozhikode-Kannur route do not have proper street lights. Cautionary boards are also minimal or in a damaged condition with poor visibility,” says Prasad Kallodi, a lorry driver from the city. He points out that the attempts of small vehicles to overtake heavy vehicles in the rain often end up in unexpected accidents.

Ruckus between motorists over the violation of lane traffic discipline on such damaged stretches are also a usual sight. For pedestrians, the main complaint is that no motorist care to slow down their vehicle while driving through muddy roads. With the reopening of schools, the issue is likely to affect a large number of children as well.

Leaders of some of the city residents’ associations point out that many escape from accidents because of their familiarity with the route and the awareness about the ongoing works. Drivers who come to the city unaware of the road condition and dangerous stretches are sure to meet with accidents, they warn.

Meanwhile, traffic police officers claim that they have done everything possible on their part to reduce the number of accidents on such worksites. All the risky junctions and traffic stretches have sufficient number of home guards or traffic police personnel to monitor the situation, they claim.

At the same time, the supervisors associated with the pipe laying works find it as a temporary issue that can be settled with the completion of the ongoing works. They also argue that the reckless driving and speed limit violations by motorists ignoring all the warning are also reasons for the accidents at worksites.