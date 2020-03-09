Dues to contractors to be paid soon: Minister

KANNUR

09 March 2020 21:05 IST

Public Works Minister G. Sudhakaran has said that the arrears owed to government contractors will be paid soon.

Inaugurating the Kankole-Cheemeni Road here on Monday, he said that when this government came to power, there were arrears totalling ₹300 crore and it was paid in a short time. “We expect the recession to slow down by April and we will be able to clear the arrears soon,” he said.

Mr. Sudhakaran said the panchayat and municipal roads in the State need improvement. Once the list of panchayat roads is received from the Local Self-Government Department, further action will be initiated, he said.

The LDF government had completed the construction of around 4,000 government buildings and 514 bridges so far during this tenure, he said.

C. Krishnan, MLA, presided over the function. M. Rajagopalan, MLA, was the chief guest. Executive Engineer M. Jagadeesan presented the report. District panchayat president Janaki Teacher, Block panchayat president MTP Noorudheen, and others were present.