Dubai visit by councillors draws criticism

The UDF council party of the Kozhikode Corporation has alleged corruption over a few councillors’ visit to Dubai and demanded a thorough inquiry in this matter.

In a press release, UDF independent councillor S.V. Mohammed Shameel said that a group, including Health Standing Committee chairman K.V. Baburaj, members Bijulal P., Mullaveettil Moideen, Education Standing Committee Chairman M. Radhakrishnan, Public Works Standing Committee member Suresh M.P. and Finance Standing Committee member V.T. Sathyan had gone on a tour to Dubai. He condemned the journey at a time when the other councillors and the health officials were engaged in fighting COVID-19 and avian influenza.

Mr. Shameel alleged that the councillors’ Dubai visit was sponsored by the firm that was setting up the waste-to-energy plant at Njeliyanparamba and that it was a bribe to allot more space to the company in the area.

The UDF council party termed the journey a challenge to the people of Kozhikode.

In the council meeting on Tuesday, Mr. Shameel called upon the Mayor to not allow the councillors to get out of their houses for 28 days upon their return, as a safe procedure to ward of corona infection.

Deputy leader of the opposition C. Abdurahman besides councillors K.T. Beeran Koya, M.C. Sudhamani, Vidya Balakrishnan, Usha Devi, Manakkal Sasi, and Ayishabi Pandikasala expressed concern over the issue.