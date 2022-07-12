Dual courses mooted in Calicut university

‘It will enable students to pursue two degree programmes simultaneously’

‘It will enable students to pursue two degree programmes simultaneously’

A proposal has been made to launch dual degree courses in the University of Calicut from the 2022-23 academic year. This is in line with the University Grants Commission (UGC) guidelines issued in April.

Syndicate member P. Rasheed Ahammed, who wrote to Vice Chancellor M.K. Jayaraj raising this demand, said the guidelines would enable students to pursue two degree courses simultaneously, except for PhD.

A student can pursue two academic programmes, one in full-time physical mode and another in Open and Distance Learning (ODL) or online mode; or two ODL or online programmes simultaneously. Those who join for arts courses can learn science courses and vice-versa. One of the objectives cited is to “remove the separation between arts and sciences, curricular and extra-curricular activities, vocational and academic streams, etc.” to eliminate “harmful hierarchies” among and “silos” between different areas of learning.

The modalities for this would have to be worked out by the concerned statutory bodies. Admission procedures would have to be amended accordingly. The university would also have to amend its statutory regulations on admissions for the purpose. Right now, a student cannot join another course in the university until completing the existing one.

E.K. Satheesh, Registrar, however, told The Hindu that no official proposal had so far been submitted for the purpose. It was not on the agenda of the Syndicate scheduled for this Friday. It could, however, be discussed as an out-of-agenda item, he added.

Mr. Ahammed pointed out that the dual courses would help eliminate the rigid boundaries existing in the system and help students get a wider exposure. It would go a long way in enhancing their skills and employability. He claimed that the programme would be more beneficial for those from the Malabar region, where the number of colleges are fewer compared with other parts of the State.

He said that the university should issue proper guidelines before the completion of admissions to undergraduate and postgraduate courses.