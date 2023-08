August 26, 2023 06:37 pm | Updated 06:37 pm IST - Kozhikode

Sports events as part of the district-level Onam celebrations hosted by the District Tourism Promotion Council (DTPC) will begin at Mananchira on Sunday. Minister for Ports and Museum Ahammad Devarkovil will open the competitions at 4 p.m. A kite flying event will also be organised on the beach as part of the cultural fest, a press release said.

