DTPC New Year fete

The District Tourism Promotion Council (DTPC) will organise Puthuravu-2020, a cultural show with music concert, comedy skit and dance to pep up the New Year celebrations in the city on Tuesday. Kozhikode beach, Buttt Road beach, and Sarovaram bio-park are the venues selected for the stage events. The entry will be free for the public, a press release said.

Dec 31, 2019

