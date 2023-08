August 04, 2023 06:42 pm | Updated 06:42 pm IST - Kozhikode

The District Tourism Promotion Council (DTPC) has invited applications from organisations and individuals who wish to stage cultural programmes during the district-level Onam celebrations scheduled to begin on August 27. Applications should be submitted to the DTPC on or before August 7. Email: onamdtpc2023@gmail.com. Ph: 04952-720012.

