KozhikodeKOZHIKODE 31 August 2021 23:32 IST
Drugs worth ₹50 lakh seized
Updated: 31 August 2021 23:32 IST
The Excise Department in Kozhikode has seized MDMA synthetic drugs worth ₹50 lakh during a special drive against liquor and drugs in the backdrop of Onam celebrations.
One arrested
The Excise officials also took into custody a vehicle that was used to transport the drugs at Palazhi and arrested a 22-year-old native of Nilambur in Malappuram on Tuesday.
His name has been given as Shaji.
