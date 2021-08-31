Drugs worth ₹50 lakh seized

KOZHIKODE

31 August 2021 23:32 IST

The Excise Department in Kozhikode has seized MDMA synthetic drugs worth ₹50 lakh during a special drive against liquor and drugs in the backdrop of Onam celebrations.

One arrested

The Excise officials also took into custody a vehicle that was used to transport the drugs at Palazhi and arrested a 22-year-old native of Nilambur in Malappuram on Tuesday.

His name has been given as Shaji.

