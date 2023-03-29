ADVERTISEMENT

Drugs worth ₹30 lakh seized in Kozhikode

March 29, 2023 10:36 pm | Updated 10:36 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

The city crime squad led by Assistant Commissioner of Police, Town., P. Bijuraj confiscated 256 grams of MDMA worth ₹10 lakh and 434 grams of hashish oil worth ₹20 lakh from the house of a drug dealer who was arrested on Wednesday.

Jaisal, 38, from Nallalam was picked up with 360 grams of hashish oil on Tuesday. On interrogation, he admitted to having a bigger stock at home.

The police said Jaisal had confessed to bringing synthetic and semi-synthetic drugs from Andhra Pradesh, Manali, and Bengaluru to be sold among students in the city. The drugs were brought along with vegetables. Hashish oil brought from Manali and Vishakapatnam was sold at the rate of ₹2,000 per gram. Dealers and customers used a mobile app to communicate, he admitted.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US