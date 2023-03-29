Drugs worth ₹30 lakh seized in Kozhikode

March 29, 2023 10:36 pm | Updated 10:36 pm IST - Kozhikode

The city crime squad led by Assistant Commissioner of Police, Town., P. Bijuraj confiscated 256 grams of MDMA worth ₹10 lakh and 434 grams of hashish oil worth ₹20 lakh from the house of a drug dealer who was arrested on Wednesday.

Jaisal, 38, from Nallalam was picked up with 360 grams of hashish oil on Tuesday. On interrogation, he admitted to having a bigger stock at home.

The police said Jaisal had confessed to bringing synthetic and semi-synthetic drugs from Andhra Pradesh, Manali, and Bengaluru to be sold among students in the city. The drugs were brought along with vegetables. Hashish oil brought from Manali and Vishakapatnam was sold at the rate of ₹2,000 per gram. Dealers and customers used a mobile app to communicate, he admitted.

