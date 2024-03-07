ADVERTISEMENT

Drug sellers threaten to stop supply to Kozhikode MCH

March 07, 2024 09:23 pm | Updated 09:23 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

The Kozhikode district committee of the All Kerala Chemists and Druggists Association has decided to stop the supply of drugs to fair price shops at the Government Medical College Hospital (MCH), Kozhikode, by March 10, if the authorities did not clear their dues by then.

In a letter to Health Minister Veena George, the association functionaries said the bill payments for the medicines, including cancer drugs, and surgical equipment supplied by their members had not been cleared since August 2023.

“Many of our members are in dire financial straits and finding it difficult to run the business. Many of them are running the business by taking bank loans or by other financial obligations,” the association leaders said. However, they would be forced to stop supply by March 10 unless they got the outstanding payments. Drug manufacturing companies are refusing to give them fresh stock now. They urged Ms. George to intervene in the matter and clear the dues.

CONNECT WITH US