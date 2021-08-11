Kozhikode

Drug seized from hotel room; 8 held

Eight persons, including a woman, were arrested in Kozhikode on Wednesday on the charge of possessing different types of narcotic products, including synthetic drugs.

Around 500 grams of hashish oil and 6 grams of ADMA were allegedly found in their possession, which is estimated to cost more that ₹2 lakh in the market.

The group, all of whom are Kozhikode natives, was arrested from a private hotel on Mavoor Road where they have been staying for several days. Police and excise teams are conducting a joint inquiry and questioning the accused at the hotel. Police doubt inter-State connections to the accused.

An investigation will be conducted on why the group rented out a room in their native place.


