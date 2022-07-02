Drug pusher arrested in Kozhikode

He was accused of selling synthetic drugs near football turfs

The police on Friday arrested a 22-year-old who was reportedly involved in selling synthetic drugs near football turfs. M. Roshan, the suspect in the case, was arrested following a tip-off received by Deputy Commissioner of Police Amose Mammen. A costly variety of synthetic drugs was also recovered from him. According to police sources, Roshan used to target football players and those who came to watch the game at night.