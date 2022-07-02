Drug pusher arrested in Kozhikode
He was accused of selling synthetic drugs near football turfs
The police on Friday arrested a 22-year-old who was reportedly involved in selling synthetic drugs near football turfs. M. Roshan, the suspect in the case, was arrested following a tip-off received by Deputy Commissioner of Police Amose Mammen. A costly variety of synthetic drugs was also recovered from him. According to police sources, Roshan used to target football players and those who came to watch the game at night.
Related Topics
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.