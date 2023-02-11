ADVERTISEMENT

Drug peddler arrested with MDMA in Kozhikode

February 11, 2023 07:35 pm | Updated 07:35 pm IST - Kozhikode

The 27-year-old was engaged in resale of smuggled synthetic drugs with the support of a local cafe

The Hindu Bureau

The District Anti-Narcotic Special Action Force (DANSAF) on Saturday arrested a Malappuram native with five grams of MDMA. Mohammed Shafeer, who was suspected of targeting youngsters, was detained when he came in search of his clients near an educational institution at Feroke. In the investigation, it was found that the 27-year-old was engaged in resale of smuggled synthetic drugs with the support of a local cafe. Police sources said surveillance had been intensified around some educational institutions in the city to keep an eye on suspected drug peddlers.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US