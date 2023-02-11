Drug peddler arrested with MDMA in Kozhikode

February 11, 2023 07:35 pm | Updated 07:35 pm IST - Kozhikode

The District Anti-Narcotic Special Action Force (DANSAF) on Saturday arrested a Malappuram native with five grams of MDMA. Mohammed Shafeer, who was suspected of targeting youngsters, was detained when he came in search of his clients near an educational institution at Feroke. In the investigation, it was found that the 27-year-old was engaged in resale of smuggled synthetic drugs with the support of a local cafe. Police sources said surveillance had been intensified around some educational institutions in the city to keep an eye on suspected drug peddlers.