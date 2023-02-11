HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Drug peddler arrested with MDMA in Kozhikode

The 27-year-old was engaged in resale of smuggled synthetic drugs with the support of a local cafe

February 11, 2023 07:35 pm | Updated 07:35 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

The District Anti-Narcotic Special Action Force (DANSAF) on Saturday arrested a Malappuram native with five grams of MDMA. Mohammed Shafeer, who was suspected of targeting youngsters, was detained when he came in search of his clients near an educational institution at Feroke. In the investigation, it was found that the 27-year-old was engaged in resale of smuggled synthetic drugs with the support of a local cafe. Police sources said surveillance had been intensified around some educational institutions in the city to keep an eye on suspected drug peddlers.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.