Drug addict who stabbed parents overpowered by police

Police fire two shots in the air to conquer the man

The Hindu Bureau Kozhikode
October 17, 2022 18:19 IST

A 27-year-old drug addict who allegedly stabbed his parents was overpowered by the police near Eranhipalam in Kozhikode city on Sunday night. The Nadakkavu police said the accused, Shine Shaji, attacked his parents in an inebriated state. The injured parents, Shaji and Biji, were admitted to the Kozhikode Medical College.

When the police reached the spot, the accused was in a violent state. Attempts of local residents to restrain him failed due to his aggressive behaviour. Later, the police fired two shots in the air to conquer him.

Though the parents managed to survive, the father sustained grave injuries. Medical college sources said both of them were brought to the hospital in a critical condition.

The Nadakkavu police said Shine was involved in a series of criminal cases, and he had stabbed his parents when they reportedly questioned his late arrival to their house. Shine, who was booked under Section 307 (attempt to murder) on Monday has been remanded in judicial custody for 14 days.

