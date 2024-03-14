Drowning of woman: forensic surgeon visits Nochad

March 14, 2024 08:46 pm | Updated 08:46 pm IST - Kozhikode

A forensic surgeon from the Kozhikode Medical College Hospital on Thursday visited Nochad, a village near Perambra where a 26-year old housewife drowned in mysterious circumstances on March 12. The surgeon visited the spot to directly verify the details mentioned in the scene mahazar and match them with the post-mortem findings.

Police sources said the post-mortem report had confirmed it as a clear case of drowning. The surgeon, who carried out the post-mortem, visited the spot as he wanted to get more clarity about the geographical features of the site where the body was found.

“We took up this case for a detailed investigation as there were some suspicious elements behind the death. The gold ornaments worn by the woman had been found stolen. We have not arrived at any conclusion but a proper investigation is under way to rule out any suspicion,” said a senior police officer associated with the probe. He also said biological samples had already been sent for further lab tests.

The report of the forensic surgeon would be crucial for further investigation into the incident. Police sources said they requested the cooperation of the surgeon to release the report soon to support the ongoing investigation.

It was on March 12 that the half-naked body of the Nochad native was found in a rivulet in the village. Though it was initially considered to be a case of drowning, some strange pieces of circumstantial evidence triggered suspicion among villagers who took it up with the police.

A case of unnatural death had been registered under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure. The woman had gone missing from her home from March 11, the police said.