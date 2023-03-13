ADVERTISEMENT

Drop charges against doctors who staged protest in Kozhikode, says IMA

March 13, 2023 06:46 pm | Updated 06:46 pm IST - Kozhikode

The protest was organised against the alleged manhandling of a senior cardiologist attached to a private hospital in Kozhikode city

The Hindu Bureau

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) has sought dropping of charges filed against over 200 persons, including doctors and health workers, after a protest over the alleged manhandling of a senior cardiologist in Kozhikode city recently.

Doctors had taken out a march and staged a protest at Kidson Corner on March 6. They blocked the nearby Vaikom Muhammad Basheer Road and did not allow travellers to take that route. Some had to take a roundabout route to reach their destinations. Though the police tried to let passengers go, scores of doctors and nurses stopped motorists and reportedly got into into altercations with them. Police cases were filed against them thereafter.

IMA functionaries reiterated their demand to withdraw the cases at a press meet called on Monday on the proposed medical strike on March 17. The strike is in protest against the alleged delay in arresting those who were part of the group that allegedly attacked P.K. Ashokan, a cardiologist attached to Fathima Hospital in the city, on March 4.

B. Venugopalan and Sandhya Kurup, leaders of IMA Kozhikode, pointed out that even a week after the incident, all the culprits had not been arrested. Cases were filed against only six persons. Two of the accused surrendered before the police, while another was arrested. IMA leaders demanded an inquiry into how other culprits managed to escape.

The strike will be held from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., and all doctors, including those in government hospitals and government medical college hospitals, will stay away from outpatient services. Casualty and emergency services will be spared.

