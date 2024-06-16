Drivers needed; e-autos purchased by Kozhikode Corporation gathering dust

Six months after their launch, electric autorickshaws (e-autos) purchased by the Kozhikode Corporation for waste movement are still resting on the premises of Tagore Centenary Hall in the city, owing to the dearth of qualified drivers among Haritha Karma Sena (HKS) members.

The Corporation has purchased 75 e-autos for distribution among HKS members in 75 wards to transport bags of non-biodegradable waste, that gets piled up on roadsides. In the first phase, 30 e-autos were manufactured under the ‘Industry on Campus’ scheme of Government Polytechnic, West Hill. The Corporation had purchased them using funds from the Centre’s Nagar Sanchaya scheme, and Minister for Local Self Government M.B. Rajesh had inaugurated the project on January 12. However, due to non-availability of drivers, only five vehicles have been utilised so far.

Initially, the authorities had cited the model code of conduct as a reason preventing the Corporation from implementing the project. However, even weeks after the model code was lifted, there has been little progress.

At the Corporation council meeting on June 12 (Wednesday), Indian Union Muslim League councillor Moideen Koya had come down on the civic body saying that it had acted without foresight in purchasing e-autos. “Before the purchase, we should have made sure that HKS members are equipped to handle them. Searching for drivers now shows lack of foresight,” he alleged. He added that registration and insurance documents of most vehicles were yet to be obtained.

Health officer Dr. Manohar said besides the five drivers, who were already managing the vehicles, 20 other HKS members were undergoing training. In addition, the Corporation has invited applications from women outside the HKS groups who are qualified drivers.

The registration of the first 30 e-autos has been completed, and the processing of insurance coverage is in progress.