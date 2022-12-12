Drivers demand more comfort stations in Kozhikode

December 12, 2022 10:28 pm | Updated 10:30 pm IST - Kozhikode

There has been no favourable response yet from local administrators to the long-pending demand of truck and autorickshaw drivers in Kozhikode city for more public comfort stations. In the absence of accessible public toilets, many of them are forced to depend on facilities at hotels.

The public toilets constructed near bus stands and beaches are not sufficient to cater for all. Hygiene is also pathetic, thanks to increased usage and limited number of cleaning staff. Autorickshaw drivers say they do not have even a single public comfort station near auto stands.

“There are over 5,000 auto drivers in the city, and a majority of them depend on toilets at hotels,” said Pratheesh Chennoth, an auto driver from Pantheerankavu. He added that the plight of inter-State lorry drivers was even worse as they are not familiar with the city.

Despite inter-State drivers managing with poor facilities near lorry stands, local administrators are yet to wake up to the need to address their concerns.

“Even a round-the-clock paid facility is acceptable to us as it is a necessity as far as long-distance travellers are concerned,” said N. Ratheesh, a truck driver from Elathur. He added that the facilities for drivers could be modelled on way-side shelters being constructed by local bodies for travellers.

Though petrol pumps have comfort stations, many drivers are not happy with them owing to lack of maintenance. Besides, there are not many petrol pumps offering 24x7 service in Kozhikode.

Meanwhile, a few Corporation councillors said that the matter would be taken up with the authorities again. They added that the construction of more auto-bays and parking slots for trucks were under the active consideration of the Corporation.