Driver killed as pick-up van overturns

Kozhikode

03 January 2021 02:04 IST

A pick-up van loaded with chicken from a local hatchery overturned at Koombara on Saturday morning. Nishad Vavad who reportedly drove the vehicle died in the accident.

Two autorickshaws and several lamp posts were damaged by the vehicle which stopped after ramming a shop.

A full load of chicken also perished in the accident that took place around 5 a.m. Another person who was in the vehicle escaped with minor injuries. The police said the impact of the accident would have been unpredictable had it happened after a few hours at the usually busy spot.

Advertising

Advertising

Power supply and television cable services were disrupted for hours in the locality.

In a similar incident, a lorry driver was killed near Pookkad in Koyilandy after the vehicle overturned on the highway. The victim is a native of Maharashtra. He had been discharged from the Medical College Hospital after treatment but died after a few hours.