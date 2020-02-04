Driver, cleaner held on assault charge

The Thamarassery police on Monday arrested a tourist bus driver and cleaner who allegedly manhandled an ambulance driver during his trip.
Driver Mohammed Rafi, 45, and cleaner Rithesh Kizhakkoth, 29, were arrested on the basis of a complaint filed by Siraj Mayanad, the injured driver. The police said the two attacked Siraj when he reportedly questioned the tourist bus driver for not giving way to the ambulance. The incident took place at Engappuzha around 7 a.m.
