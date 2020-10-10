Driver attempts to kill self

Kozhikode

10 October 2020 00:38 IST

A 34-year-old tipper lorry driver from Mukkom who was nabbed by the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) squad for alleged overloading reportedly attempted to end his life on Friday.

The man who was admitted to KMCT Medical College said the Geology Department had imposed heavy fine on him on the basis of the VACB report.

Those in distress or having suicidal tendencies may seek help and counselling by calling the Indian Medical Association’s ‘Thanal’, a Kozhikode-based centre, at 0495-2760000.

