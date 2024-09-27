ADVERTISEMENT

Drive to promote digital literacy in full swing in Kozhikode district

Published - September 27, 2024 08:17 pm IST - Kozhikode

Local bodies urged to identify illiterates in the field and train them to achieve total digital literacy

The Hindu Bureau

The field-level survey and training as part of the State government’s ‘Digi Keralam’ project for bridging the digital divide will draw to a close in Kozhikode district on October 3. The project is aimed at covering all illiterate persons as part of the ongoing ‘Digi Week’ campaign and attaining total literacy by November 1 to mark the Kerala Piravi (Kerala Formation) Day.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the project coordinators, two grama panchayats, Valayam and Perumanna, have already won the title of being the first fully digitally literate local bodies in Kozhikode district. As part of attaining cent per cent digital literacy, these two panchayats together had identified 5,062 persons and trained them to use various digital technologies for daily life.

A team of volunteers comprising people’s representatives, anganwadi workers, Kudumbashree members, and voluntary organisation functionaries is now part of the special drive, which is expected to identify all remaining persons yet to access various digital technologies and tools.

According to officials, about 60% of the field-level survey work is over in Kozhikode district to fast-track the mission. More than 20% of the identified persons have been imparted training with a focus on 15 specific areas related to digital literacy, they add.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The whole project is implemented with the support of a specially designed Digi Kerala mobile application. All survey details, training particulars, and a list of learners in each ward will be available on the app to ensure better coordination. The learners will be issued digital progress cards on completion of their training and subsequent online skill tests.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Kozhikode

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US