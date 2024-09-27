Drive to promote digital literacy in full swing in Kozhikode district

The field-level survey and training as part of the State government’s ‘Digi Keralam’ project for bridging the digital divide will draw to a close in Kozhikode district on October 3. The project is aimed at covering all illiterate persons as part of the ongoing ‘Digi Week’ campaign and attaining total literacy by November 1 to mark the Kerala Piravi (Kerala Formation) Day.

According to the project coordinators, two grama panchayats, Valayam and Perumanna, have already won the title of being the first fully digitally literate local bodies in Kozhikode district. As part of attaining cent per cent digital literacy, these two panchayats together had identified 5,062 persons and trained them to use various digital technologies for daily life.

A team of volunteers comprising people’s representatives, anganwadi workers, Kudumbashree members, and voluntary organisation functionaries is now part of the special drive, which is expected to identify all remaining persons yet to access various digital technologies and tools.

According to officials, about 60% of the field-level survey work is over in Kozhikode district to fast-track the mission. More than 20% of the identified persons have been imparted training with a focus on 15 specific areas related to digital literacy, they add.

The whole project is implemented with the support of a specially designed Digi Kerala mobile application. All survey details, training particulars, and a list of learners in each ward will be available on the app to ensure better coordination. The learners will be issued digital progress cards on completion of their training and subsequent online skill tests.

