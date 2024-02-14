Drive to check quality of water used in juice shops in Kozhikode

February 14, 2024 07:41 pm | Updated 07:46 pm IST - Kozhikode

Summer is not around the corner yet, but temperature levels are soaring during the daytime. With more people thronging shops and roadside stalls selling fruit juice to quench their thirst, the Food Safety department in Kozhikode has launched a drive to ensure the quality of water and ice being used there.

The maximum temperature recorded on Wednesday was 35.5 degrees Celsius. The Indian Meteorological department has forecast a maximum temperature of 36 degrees Celsius for three days from February 15 for the district.

Sakkeer Hussain, Assistant Food Safety Commissioner, Kozhikode, said on Wednesday that water scarcity in the current summer-like situation could prompt at least some people to draw water from unhygienic sources. There was also a possibility of shopkeepers using ice blocks that are unfit for consumption. “We are inspecting if the shops are regularly testing the quality of the water they use. They are supposed to provide the certificates for the purpose. Also, it is being checked if the ice they are using are edible and bought from plants that have a valid licence,” he said. Plants operating without licence might not have tested the quality of water being used for making ice blocks, Mr. Hussain pointed out. Samples of the ingredients for various types of juice are being collected and sent for lab tests.

All the shops selling soft drinks are supposed to get a licence from the department. They should ensure the quality of the fruits, milk, and water being used and keep the kitchen articles clean.

Five squads of officials are right now employed across the district for the drive. They are also checking if rotten fruits are used to prepare juice. Of late, roadside stalls selling watermelon juice have sprung up in many parts of Kozhikode city. According to sources, water bottling plants may also come under the drive to check their source of water. Mr. Hussain said that the drive would continue in the coming days and action would be initiated against those found guilty.

