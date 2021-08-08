Drive in Kozhikode to inoculate senior citizens by August 15

2,221 fresh COVID-19 cases in district, test positivity rate at 16.59%

The Kozhikode district administration is planning a drive to ensure that those aged above 60 get at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine by August 15.

District Collector N. Tej Lohit Reddy said on Saturday that an intensive campaign would be launched from Monday for the purpose. The Health Department will set up vaccination camps at local body levels. Accredited Social Health Activists will be entrusted with the registration of senior citizens for vaccination.

Meanwhile, as many as 2,221 people tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in the district. According to the District Medical Officer, 2,193 of the fresh cases were due to local transmission of the infection and the source of 22 others was not known.

Kozhikode Corporation accounted for 315 locally acquired infections, Koduvally 98, Kuruvattur 56, Atholi and Unnikulam 55 each, Koyilandy 53, and Kunnamangalam 50. As many as 13,655 samples were tested and the daily test positivity rate is 16.59%. A total of 2,388 people recovered from the infection and the active caseload rose to 26,288.