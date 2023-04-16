Drive against footpath encroachers to be strengthened in Kozhikode

April 16, 2023 08:37 pm | Updated 08:37 pm IST - Kozhikode

The traffic police is intensifying action against unauthorised street vendors and footpath encroachers in the city ahead of Eid-Ul-Fitr. The success of a similar drive held in the city during Vishu has been a shot in the arm for the law enforcers.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (North) Santhosh P.K. told The Hindu that unauthorised street vending is causing disruption of traffic in the city, especially during the peak season. Besides, there have been reports that the traffic congestion caused by footpath encroachment was a major contributor to the rising number of road accidents involving pedestrians.

However, the police have noted the trend that the unauthorised street vendors who disappear following police warnings often reappear soon. The police are unable to make a move against them as management of street vendors is the concern of the civic body and the Public Works department.

“We have brought the issue to the notice of the Kozhikode Corporation. The Corporation has a list of authorised street vendors and they have identity cards, which makes controlling them easier,” the ACP said, adding that the traffic police only has to assist the civic body when required.

However, the street vendors lining every empty space on the roadside during the festival season are mostly unauthorised. The issue is grave at Palayam, Christian college junction, and Medical College region.

