HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Drive against footpath encroachers to be strengthened in Kozhikode

Street vendors lining empty spaces on roadsides during festival season are mostly unauthorised

April 16, 2023 08:37 pm | Updated 08:37 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau
Street vendors have encroached the roadsides and footpaths in the city to such an extent that they have become the cause of several road accidents involving pedestrians.

Street vendors have encroached the roadsides and footpaths in the city to such an extent that they have become the cause of several road accidents involving pedestrians. | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

The traffic police is intensifying action against unauthorised street vendors and footpath encroachers in the city ahead of Eid-Ul-Fitr. The success of a similar drive held in the city during Vishu has been a shot in the arm for the law enforcers.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (North) Santhosh P.K. told The Hindu that unauthorised street vending is causing disruption of traffic in the city, especially during the peak season. Besides, there have been reports that the traffic congestion caused by footpath encroachment was a major contributor to the rising number of road accidents involving pedestrians.

However, the police have noted the trend that the unauthorised street vendors who disappear following police warnings often reappear soon. The police are unable to make a move against them as management of street vendors is the concern of the civic body and the Public Works department.

“We have brought the issue to the notice of the Kozhikode Corporation. The Corporation has a list of authorised street vendors and they have identity cards, which makes controlling them easier,” the ACP said, adding that the traffic police only has to assist the civic body when required.

However, the street vendors lining every empty space on the roadside during the festival season are mostly unauthorised. The issue is grave at Palayam, Christian college junction, and Medical College region.

Related Topics

road safety

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.