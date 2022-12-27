ADVERTISEMENT

Drinking water project implemented at tribal colony in Wayanad

December 27, 2022 07:35 pm | Updated 07:35 pm IST - KOZHIKODE

The Hindu Bureau

Conceived under its Special Interest Group on Humanitarian Technology (SIGHT) programme, the Kerala section of the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE) has implemented a clean drinking water project at Meenkoli tribal village at Bavali in Wayanad district. Harnessing solar energy, a 30-member team of students and professionals of IEEE came together to execute the project. A 550W pump and 800W solar panel were installed along with a filter to purify water supply. The excess energy harvested was utilised to power streetlights in the colony. Thirunalli grama panchayat president P.V Balakrishnan inaugurated the project recently. IEEE Kerala section chair Mini Ulanat and advisor to SIGHT Satish Babu were present. SIGHT chairperson T. Bindima and others coordinated the volunteer group of students to implement the project.

