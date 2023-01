January 19, 2023 06:48 pm | Updated 06:48 pm IST - Kozhikode

The National Disaster Response Force in association with the department of Factories and Boilers will organise a drill at West Hill on Friday to assess the district’s preparedness to meet emergencies caused by petrochemical substances. All major government departments, including the Revenue, Police, and Motor Vehicles department, will join the drill to be held on the premises of the West Hill Industrial Estate, a press release said.