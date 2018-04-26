Kozhikode

Dress collection drive from May 2 to 8

The second phase of dress collection drive under the aegis of Dress Bank and Kudumbasree will begin on May 2. Those interested shall deposit clothes at the Kudumbasree office at the old corporation office building on Kozhikode beach between 10.30 a.m. and 12.30 p.m. till May 8. For details, call 0495-2360095/ 2761592, a press release said.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Feb 15, 2020 6:21:32 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/kozhikode/dress-collection-drive-from-may-2-to-8/article23676049.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY