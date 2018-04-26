Dress collection drive from May 2 to 8

The second phase of dress collection drive under the aegis of Dress Bank and Kudumbasree will begin on May 2. Those interested shall deposit clothes at the Kudumbasree office at the old corporation office building on Kozhikode beach between 10.30 a.m. and 12.30 p.m. till May 8. For details, call 0495-2360095/ 2761592, a press release said.