Dredging of the Korappuzha to remove accumulated silt and sand from the waterbody will begin on October 15. This was decided at a review meeting chaired by Minister for Forests and Wildlife A.K. Saseendran here on Monday. The Minister directed the contractors and officials in the Irrigation department to inspect the areas as early as possible. District Collector N. Tej Lohit Reddy was present.
Dredging of Korappuzha to begin on October 15
