August 09, 2023 07:28 pm | Updated 07:28 pm IST - Kozhikode

Dramatic scenes unfolded outside the Kozhikode District Medical Officer’s chamber on Wednesday afternoon where Adivaram native K.K. Harshina and leaders of an action panel supporting her staged a sit-in protest against the reported “injustice” to her in the district medical board’s report in “botched” C-Section surgery case.

The case is related to her allegation that a surgical instrument was left behind in her abdomen after a C-Section surgery performed at the Government Medical College Hospital in 2017. Ms. Harshina, her husband M.K. Ashraf came to the Kozhikode district collectorate along with Dinesh Perumanna, chairperson of the action panel, by around 12.30 p.m. to meet K.K. Rajaram, the DMO. They wanted to have a discussion with the official on the medical board’s report, which allegedly dismissed the findings in the police inquiry.

Dr. Rajaram, however, was not present in his office as he was out of town on an official assignment. Following this, Ms. Harshina and others sat outside the office entrance and raised slogans against the DMO, members of the medical board, and Health Minister Veena George. After a while, the police tried to remove them from there. Tension ensued after Ms. Harshina, Mr. Ashraf, and Mr. Perumanna resisted the attempt to forcibly shift them from the scene. This was followed by some scuffle with the police personnel. The protesters insisted that they would not budge an inch and the police can arrest them and remove them if they want. Subsequently, the personnel from the Nadakkavu police station arrested a dozen people, including Ms. Harshina, her husband, and Mr. Perumanna by around 1.30 p.m. They were let out on bail later.

According to reports, the radiologist in the medical board has rejected the police’s conclusion that the surgical instrument must have been left behind in her stomach at the surgery held at the medical college hospital. The radiologist reportedly said that just because an MRI scan held months before the procedure had not found anything in her body, it did not mean that the lapse had happened at the MCH. The other doctors on the board reportedly concurred with this view.

Ms. Harshina told the media that she would not go back to her home unless Ms. George ensured action against the culprits. “Now, it looks like we are the culprits. We are being taken in a police jeep meant for criminals. I have been denied justice. We will not stop the protest until the government owes me an answer,” she added.

