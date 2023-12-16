GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Drains spilling over to Kozhikode beach pose health risk

Kozhikode Corporation to seek support of Port and Harbour Engineering departments to resolve the issue

December 16, 2023 09:56 pm | Updated 09:56 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau
The Kozhikode beach is like a soak pit these days with water from drains that empty into the sea spilling over to public space.

The Kozhikode beach is like a soak pit these days with water from drains that empty into the sea spilling over to public space. | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

The Kozhikode Corporation is planning to seek the help of the departments of Port and Harbour Engineering to find a solution to the spilling of drain water into the Kozhikode beach.

Moonnalingal ward councillor K. Ramlath had brought up the issue at the Corporation council on Friday. She pointed out that two drains that were supposed to empty into the sea were spilling over to the beach, causing public health risk. A similar drain was present at the South beach too, another councillor said.

“Street vendors on the beach are preparing food amid the stink of polluted water. The presence of flies in the area could pose serious health risk,” Ms. Ramlath said, adding that though the issue had been brought to the notice of the Port and Harbour Engineering departments, as they had a stake on coastal land, no one was willing to take responsibility for it.

Mayor Beena Philip stressed the need to revamp the drainage system in the city to protect waterbodies. She suggested the renovation of drains on the lines of Avikkal Thodu.

“The Corporation shall hold a meeting soon with all stakeholders to resolve the issue,” she added.

