Drainage work on Mavoor Road nearing completion

Kozhikode

14 July 2020 00:21 IST

Kozhikode Corporation sanctions ₹70 lakh more for project

The stormwater drain project of the Kozhikode Corporation, which has been on for more than half a decade, is nearing completion, with the civic body sanctioning ₹70 lakh more to clear issues associated with the project.

Corporation public works standing committee chairperson T.V. Lalithaprabha said the work was ongoing, and that it would be completed in a couple of weeks.

The project, which was launched under the Kerala Sustainable Urban Development Project (KSUDP), was meant to resolve waterlogging issues in the city.

It became defunct midway after the KSUDP ran out of time and was withdrawn by the government.

Later, the corporation took direct control of the project. But there were numerous hurdles, including public protests and underground water and electricity cables.

“The drain had no openings, and hence it was impossible to clean mud and plastic waste accumulated inside.

“As a result, we could not resolve the waterlogging issue,” Ms. Lalithaprabha said.

Besides, the project met with public opposition near the Arayidathupalam flyover on Mavoor Road, where it was supposed to pass through the low-lying areas of Thiruthiyad and empty into the Connolly Canal. However, the authorities are now trying to connect it into an existing drain that passes below a private hospital at Arayidathupalam which also empties into the canal.

Mayor Thottathil Raveendran oversaw the progress of work at Arayidathupalam recently. “Resolving waterlogging on Mavoor Road is a priority, since heavy rain is expected soon,” Ms. Lalithaprabha said.