January 28, 2024 01:13 am | Updated 01:13 am IST - KOZHIKODE

T.R. Eshwar, senior consultant at Baby Memorial Hospital, Kozhikode, has been appointed as member of the Rehabilitation Council of India, a statutory body of the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment. Dr. Eshwar is also the director and member of the Kerala Social Justice department. The Centre has appointed 15 new members to the council for a tenure of two years, a release said on January 27.

