Dr. P.A. Lalitha passes away

P.A. Lalitha, gynaecologist and former managing director of Malabar Hospital and Urology Centre at Eranjippalam here, passed away on Sunday. She was active in the socio-cultural sphere of Kozhikode for long.

The 69-year-old had been under treatment for cancer for some time. A native of Cherthala in Alappuzha district, she had made Kozhikode her home. Dr. Lalitha had been the founder chairperson of the women’s wing of the Indian Medical Association (IMA). She was also one of the directors of the now-defunct Indiavision news channel when she was an IMA functionary.

Dr. Lalitha had written five books and many articles. She is survived by husband V.N. Mony, medical director, Malabar Hospital and Urology Centre, and daughter Mili Mony, its managing director.