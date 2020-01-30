Dr. Govindaraj passes away

M. Govindaraj, 84, a former Professor of General Medicine at the Government Medical College Hospitals in Kozhikode and Alappuzha, passed away at his residence here on Wednesday.

A former president of the Kozhikode chapter of the Indian Medical Association, Dr. Govindaraj was popular among patients as a practitioner of ethical values.

He had given free medical aid to tribespeople in Wayanad after retirement from Government service.

Dr. Govindaraj was the son of M.Govindan, a former Deputy Director of Health Services and one of the early doctors in Malabar.

A graduate of Stanley Medical College, Chennai, he went to the U.K. for higher studies.

Dr. Govindaraj was the author of many well-known research papers.

Also a sports organiser, he was a functionary of the Kerala Cricket Association and a commentator.

He is survived by his wife Sadia, three daughters and a son.