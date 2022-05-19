DPR on multi-disciplinary museum at Calicut varsity ready

Course in museology among proposals

The University of Calicut is going ahead with its proposal to set up a multi-disciplinary museum on its campus with exhibits on biodiversity, history, language, literature, and folklore.

R. Chandran Pillai, Executive Director, Kerala Museum, submitted a detailed project report (DPR) for the purpose to Vice Chancellor M.K. Jayaraj on Thursday. Kerala Museum is the nodal agency of all the museums in the State under the Department of Cultural Affairs.

University officials said that apart from study and research, the museum would help people and students get an in-depth understanding of the social history, culture, and biodiversity of Malabar. Mr. Jayaraj said that there was also a proposal to launch a course in museology.

The history section would focus on the local history of Malabar and the one on literature would give importance to the existing chair and museum in the name of writer Vaikom Mohammed Basheer. The writer’s rare photographs, articles used by him, and manuscripts are already preserved here. Once the museum complex is ready, all the historical documents and articles collected by various departments so far can be shifted here and scientifically conserved. The project with modern light-and-sound systems and interactive display mechanism is expected to cost around ₹12 crore. The work can start after the approval of the Syndicate, said a release.