DPR for organ transplant institute in Kozhikode to be ready in two months

January 04, 2024 08:52 pm | Updated 08:52 pm IST - Kozhikode

A detailed project report (DPR) on the proposed Institute of Organ Transplantation in Kozhikode is expected to be ready in two months.

Global tender proceedings for construction of the 20-storeyed building housing the institute and research centre will begin after the government approves the DPR, say official sources. Funds for the work will be sourced from the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board.

At the same time, a project office for the institute will start functioning at the PMSSY block of the Government Medical College Hospital, Kozhikode, in February. Right now, it is functioning from the office of the Kerala State Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation (K-SOTTO), the government agency in charge of organ transplant procedures, at Thiruvananthapuram. One administrative officer, two clerical staff and an office assistant will be appointed for the project office in the coming days.

VastuNidhi Architects, a New Delhi-based consultancy service firm, was chosen as the architectural consultant in November last. The firm was asked to prepare the DPR in three-and-a-half months. Biju Pottakkat, Professor, Surgical Gastroenterology, Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research, Puducherry, has already been appointed as special officer for the project. HLL Infratech Services Ltd. is the project consultant.

Principal Secretary, Health and Family Welfare, Kerala government, will head a 14-member project management committee as well as a 16-member project advisory committee. Until a permanent building is constructed near the Government Dermatology Hospital, Chevayur, the institute is expected to function from the PMSSY block of the government medical college hospital.

According to official sources, the institute is proposed as a fully autonomous centre and a centre of excellence with 15 speciality departments and divisions in the first phase and seven in the second phase. It will have 30 academic courses. The hospital is conceptualised as an apex centre to manage patients with all organ failures like kidney failure, liver failure, heart failure and to perform all transplants. Five years after the completion of the project, the centre is proposed to perform 1,200 corneal transplants, 500 kidney transplants, 300 liver transplants, 15 intestinal transplants, 15 pancreas transplants, 50 heart transplants, 50 lung transplants, 120 bone marrow transplants and 300 soft tissue/digits/hands/bone/face transplants along with others transplants a year.

