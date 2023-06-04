HamberMenu
Doorstep delivery of free medicines begins in Kozhikode

June 04, 2023 07:30 pm | Updated 07:34 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

E.T. Mohammed Basheer, MP, on Sunday launched a door-step medicine delivery project initiated by the Kodiyathur panchayat for patients suffering from various renal diseases. The medicines will be distributed free of cost to all the enrolled patients. Dialysis kits too will be given to the patients registered under the scheme for which the panchayat has already earmarked ₹12 lakh. E- Sanjeevani, a teleconsultation service exclusively for patients under palliative care also was launched on Sunday to mark the occasion, a press release said.

